Man appears in court in Dundee accused of throwing wood at moving car in Fife

William Brown, 33, is accused of throwing wood at a moving car.

It is alleged that he threw wood at a car while in motion to the danger of its occupants on Main Street, Colinsburgh, on January 2.

He also allegedly adopted an aggressive stance, shouted, swore and made violent threats.

Brown, of Fairfield Road, Colinsburgh, allegedly assaulted Peter Stanley by seizing his body, struggling with him, tearing his clothing and causing him to fall.

Sheriff Derek Reekie continued the case without plea until July 26.