Man appears in court in Dundee, accused of attempting to murder policeman in Fife

A man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a police officer.

Graeme Davidson is accused of stabbing PC Derek Laing at an address in Tayport on June 29.

Prosecutors firstly allege that he attacked a woman on Lundin Crescent between June 28-29 by seizing her on the neck and placing her in a headlock.

Davidson, of Garvie Brae, is charged with placing his hand around her neck and pinning her on a bed.

Thereafter he allegedly struck PC Laing on the body with a knife or similar implement to the danger of his life and in an attempt to murder him.

A fourth charge states that at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Davidson allegedly tried to headbutt PC Paddy Paterson.

The 37-year-old appeared on petition at a short, private hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Davidson made no plea or declaration and had his case continued for further examination.

Sheriff Derek Reekie remanded him in custody.