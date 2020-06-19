Man appears in court charged with rape of a child at address in Dundee

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a child at an address in Dundee.

Lee McPherson, 41, is also alleged to have sent sexual messages to another child on a separate occasion.

McPherson made no plea to multiple allegations of sexual offences when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown allege that McPherson, of Lochee Road, committed the offences between November 2018 and January 2019.

It is firstly alleged that McPherson raped a child at an address in the city on November 17 2018.

He allegedly committed three other offences involving the same child.

McPherson is accused of having unlawful sex with the child at a second address in the city between December 1 2018 and January 16 2019.

Between November 29 2018 and January 16 2019, McPherson allegedly sent messages to the child that were for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Court papers allege that McPherson made arrangements with the child to travel in order to engage in sexual activity between November 29 2018 and January 16 2019.

A final charge alleges that McPherson sent sexual messages to a second child between December 1-31 2018.

McPherson appeared personally during the brief hearing in private before Sheriff Gillian Wade.

No plea was made on his behalf by defence solicitor Theo Finlay.

Sheriff Wade continued the case for further examination and released McPherson on bail.