Man appears in court charged with murdering wife using knife in Inchture

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife at his Perthshire home by stabbing her in the neck with a knife.

John Lizanec was remanded in custody by Sheriff Gillian Wade after making no motion for bail at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old made a brief appearance in private to face a petition featuring a single charge alleging the murder of his wife Michelle Lizanec.

The petition alleges he assaulted the 44-year-old at his home in Orchard Way, Inchture, on February 13 by striking her on the neck with a knife or similar instrument and murdered her.

Lizanec, represented by solicitor David Holmes, made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination by Sheriff Wade.

He was arrested at an address in Dundee after another police incident, but no charges in relation to that featured on the petition he faced.

Tributes paid to ‘lovely’ Michelle

Meanwhile, a number of tributes have been paid to Mrs Lizanec, whose body was found at the family home shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Family and friends posted tributes across social media, while residents in the Perthshire village of Inchture spoke of their shock in the wake of the incident.

One family member wrote: “RIP cousin. Your family are crushed. Rest peacefully now with the angels.”

Another friend posted: “Thoughts are with the family. So sad. She was a lovely woman.”

And another said: “I know Michelle, she was a lovely person and will be missed.”

An Inchture mother, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s shocking to think something so serious could happen in a wee place like this.”

Another neighbour said: “We didn’t really know them too well, but it’s such an awful thing to happen. Everyone’s just a bit shocked, to be honest.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers responded to reports of a concern for person at a property on Orchard Way, Inchture, Perth around 11.40pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”