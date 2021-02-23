Man appears in court charged with murder of man in Fife town

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Glenrothes.

Dale Berwick, of Buckhaven, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday following a disturbance in the Pitcoudie area of the town, which resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man.

Berwick faces charges of murder, assault and resisting police officers.

During his court appearance he made no plea and the case was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and will make a further appearance before a sheriff within eight days.

The quiet residential area of Pitcoudie was the centre of intense police activity shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Residents described how police swooped on Uist Road, followed shortly afterwards by fire and ambulance crews.

Following the incident, a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Police remained at the scene throughout Sunday. Meanwhile, a two-storey property in Uist Road was cordoned off and guarded by officers.

Local residents spoke of their shock after events unfolded in the street.

One woman said: “I was walking my dog when the police just raced into the street with their sirens blaring.

“They were everywhere – in front of the house and behind it.

“It’s normally really quiet here.”

A Police Scotland statement released during the incident said: “Around 7.10pm on Saturday February 20, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a house in Uist Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended, however a 65 year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious.

“A 29 year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

North Glenrothes Community Council urged Facebook users to “please be respectful as the inquiries are still ongoing”.

The community council said they had sought guidance from Inspector Kirk Donnelly before providing the following update: “Inspector Kirk Donnelly confirmed that police are dealing with an incident at Uist Road Glenrothes which resulted in the death of a 65-year-old male.

“A 29-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Police have asked that members of the public respect the family’s privacy at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved at this most difficult of times.”