Man appears in court charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing incident in Lochee multi

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder another man by repeatedly stabbing him in a Lochee multi.

Steven Tosh, 28, is alleged to have attacked Bruce Harper at a flat on Elder’s Court on Saturday, leaving him permanently disfigured.

Tosh is accused of repeatedly stabbing Mr Harper on the head and body which prosecutors allege was in an attempt to murder him.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Tosh made no plea when he appeared from custody in connection with the allegation.

It is alleged that on June 20, Tosh assaulted Mr Harper by repeatedly stabbing him with a knife or similar implement to the head and body.

This allegedly caused him to suffer severe injury and permanent disfigurement as well as endangering his life.

Tosh, of Blacklock Crescent, appeared on petition before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis where he made no plea.

He was remanded in custody after his case was continued for further examination.