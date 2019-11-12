Man appears in court after allegedly striking customer with a mallet at Dundee jewellers

A second man has appeared in court accused of robbing a city centre jewellery store and attacking a customer.

Anthony Wheeldon, 38, allegedly struck a customer with a mallet at Walker the Jeweller, Union Street, during an armed raid on September 23.

It is alleged he acted with Dean King, 26, and 22-year-old Connor Willis in carrying out the robbery.

Wheeldon is the second of the three to appear in court after King was fully committed for trial in connection with the allegations.

A warrant remains outstanding for Willis’s arrest.

Wheeldon appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court over claims they brandished an axe, hammer and mallet before repeatedly striking display cabinets, forcing them open and robbing them of watches.

They allegedly struck Gordon Morris by striking him on the head with a mallet causing him to fall to the ground, to his injury.

Wheeldon, no fixed abode, also faces three charges of driving offences.

He appeared from custody before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael and made no plea or declaration to the charges he faces.

Before remanding Wheeldon, Sheriff Carmichael continued his case for further examination.