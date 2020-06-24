Man appears in court accused of stealing alcohol worth £34k from St Andrews shop

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing alcohol worth £34,000 from a bottle shop in St Andrews.

Andrei-Gregore Zabroloteanu allegedly acted with another to break into Luvians Bottle Shop on Market Street on May 24.

Prosecutors allege Zabroloteanu made off with alcohol worth £34,000.

He made no plea after appearing in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is also alleged that Zabroloteanu attempted to pervert the course of justice by fraudulently allowing a registration plate to be displayed on a van on South Street, St Andrews.

Zabroloteanu, of Downs Road, Luton, allegedly drove the same van while disqualified and without a valid policy of insurance.

Sheriff George Way fully committed Zabroloteanu for trial after he made no plea in connection with the allegations.

The 31-year-old was released on bail.