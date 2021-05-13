Thursday, May 13th 2021 Show Links
Man appears in court accused of starting fire in lodge near St Andrews hotel

By Ciaran Shanks
May 13, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: May 13, 2021, 4:59 pm
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze

A man has appeared in court accused of starting a fire in a St Andrews cottage and causing its roof to collapse.

Scott Oswald allegedly started a fire inside Carron Lodge, Strathkinness Low Road, near Rufflets hotel on Wednesday.

A fire hit Carron Lodge, St Andrews on Wednesday

The 54-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

It is alleged that Oswald, of Grange Terrace, Perth, wilfully set fire to the inside of the building.

Court documents allege the fire then took effect and caused “extensive damage” to the structure of the building.

Firefighters at the scene

The fire allegedly resulted in the building being unstable and caused the roof to collapse.

No plea was offered on Oswald’s behalf by solicitor Douglas Thomson.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch continued the case on petition for further examination and released Oswald on bail meantime.

Fire crews from St Andrews, Cupar and Tayport battled the blaze from Strathkinness Low Road from shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

They remained on site most of the day.