Man appears in court accused of stabbing woman at Dundee address

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court accused of stabbing his partner.

Peter Dawson, of Colinton Place, allegedly attacked the woman at an address on the same street on November 19.

He made no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Dawson is accused of striking the woman’s face, seizing her neck and brandishing the knife towards her.

This allegedly resulted in a struggle during which the woman was struck on the hand with the knife.

Dawson allegedly grabbed the woman on the body before striking her on the body with the knife.

A separate charge alleges that he acted aggressively while clutching the knife and forced open the door of a bedroom where the woman had taken refuge.

Dawson, who appeared from custody, had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael and he was released on bail.