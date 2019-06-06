Man appears in court accused of murdering man in Perth

A man has appeared in Perth Sheriff Court charged with murder.

Robbie Smullen, 21, from the city, is accused of the murder of Barry Dixon.

Mr Dixon, 22, was found dead at a property in Wallace Court in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It is alleged Smullen struck Mr Dixon on the body with a knife or similar instrument all to his severe injury, danger to life and murdered him.

Smullen was also charged with assaulting Paul Booth at Nimmo Avenue on Monday.

He made no plea to the charges and was remanded in custody, and is expected to appear in court again next week.