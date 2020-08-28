Man appears in court accused of murdering Arbroath man Frankie Melvin

A man accused of murdering Arbroath man Frankie Melvin by stabbing him repeatedly in the street has been remanded in custody.

Jackie Doig, 41, of Strathcarron Place in Dundee, is accused of murdering Mr Melvin on August 26, 2020, by assaulting him in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Road, pursuing him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbing him on the body with the knife, and murdering him.

He made no plea during his brief, private appearance before Sheriff George Way and the case was continued for further examination.

Doig’s solicitor James Caird made no motion for him to be released on bail.