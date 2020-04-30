Man accused of historic sexual offences towards women in Dundee, Angus and Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court accused historic sexual offences over a 30-year period against two women.

Scott Galloway, 62, is alleged to have committed the attacks between 1975 and 2008 at multiple addresses.

Some of the offences were allegedly committed while the women were children.

Galloway pleaded not guilty to the five charges that he faces when he appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prosecutors allege that Galloway used lewd, indecent or libidinous practices towards one of the women when she was a child on an occasion between July 1975 and December 1976 at an address in Dundee.

Galloway allegedly committed the same offence on an occasion between December 1976 and July 1977.

Court documents allege that Galloway committed sexual offences against a second woman when she was a child in September 1994 at an address in Aberdeen.

He allegedly used lewd, indecent or libidinous practices while she was asleep and incapable of giving consent.

On an occasion between August 1997 and August 1998, Galloway allegedly seized the woman’s body and kissed her.

A fifth charge alleges that Galloway indecently assaulted the first woman while she was asleep before taking pictures of her on an occasion between January 2007 and February 2008 at an address in Arbroath.

Galloway, of Bank Street, Arbroath, pleaded not guilty to all charges before Sheriff Tom Hughes.

A trial and intermediate diet were scheduled for October and will take place at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Galloway was released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact the two women named in the charges.