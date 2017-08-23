Man appears in court after ‘carrying airgun on road’

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Police swooped on an street after a man was seen allegedly carrying an air gun.

Four police vehicles were seen in Nursery Lane, Brechin, after a call was received from a concerned member of the public.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.

Jordan Henderson appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He was charged with possession of an air weapon, assault with intent to rob, along with one alleged drug offence.

The 22-year-old was remanded in custody and made no plea or declaration during his appearance.

Residents spoke of their shock at seeing the heavy police presence descend on the Angus street on Friday at around 5pm.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “There were four police cars and God knows how many police officers.

“They all parked up next to each other and were all about the area.

“A few of them looked like they were searching in the bushes and in gardens at one point.

“You could tell something pretty major was going down when that amount of police arrived on the scene at once.”

Another resident, who lives near where the alleged incident took place, said: “Everyone was looking out of their windows at all the police cars and the officers.

“To start with, you thought some sort of riot must have been going on with that many cars — it seemed a wee bit heavy-handed.

“River Street, Nursery Lane and Middleton Park all tend to be fairly quiet.

“You obviously get a bit of bother late at night when people are drunk outside pubs and stuff.

“However, I think for that amount of police to appear in this bit of the town —especially before tea time on a Friday — is unusual.

“With there being a lot of terrorist attacks lately, I think the police are just taking any report very seriously if weapons are mentioned.”

The 22-year-old is expected to make a further appearance at court next week.