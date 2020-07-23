Man appears at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of killing cyclist on Fife road

A 45-year-old man has been accused of causing the death of a cyclist.

David McGregor allegedly killed William Crawford after striking him with his vehicle on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh Road on September 26 last year.

McGregor made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court for a brief hearing in private.

Prosecutors allege the collision occurred near the junction to the A92.

It is alleged that McGregor, of Gallows Knowe, Crossgates, caused the death of Mr Crawford by driving his vehicle dangerously.

He is accused of failing to maintain proper observations, failing to see Mr Crawford who was cycling, and causing his vehicle to collide with him and killing him as a result.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination following McGregor’s appearance on petition.

He was released on bail ahead of a further court date being set.