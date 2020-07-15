Man and woman kicked man and brandished wine bottle at him in Dundee street

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted by a man and a woman in the street.

The incident that took place in Coupar Angus Road in Dundee, between Lansdowne Place and Harefield Road, about 12.20pm on Thursday July 9.

The woman kicked him before the man brandished a wine bottle at him and threatened him. Both then walked away in the direction of Quarryside, police said.

The woman is described as in her 30s, about 5ft 7 with dyed, dark-red hair in a ponytail, and was wearing a purple Adidas jacket and blue jeans.

The man is described as about 30, slim build with short dark hair, and was wearing a red Nike jacket with a white stripe down each sleeve and dark blue jeans.

A police spokesman said: “This is a busy road at this time of day, and a number of motorists would have driven past while the incident took place. We would like to hear from anyone who saw some or all of this incident, or from drivers who may have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”