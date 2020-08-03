Man and woman in court accused of dealing heroin and cocaine from property in Dundee

Two people are to stand trial over accusations of dealing cocaine and heroin.

Stephanie Millar and Thomas Thomson, both of Kinghorne Road, were allegedly concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs on July 30.

The offences allegedly occurred on the street where they reside.

Millar, 39, and Thomson, 44, pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Before releasing the pair on bail, Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for December.