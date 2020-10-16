Man and woman charged after four cars allegedly stolen from Dundee dealership

Police in Dundee are appealing for witnesses after a number of cars were allegedly stolen from a dealership in the city.

Officers said entry was forced to KMG Car Sales on East Dock Street sometime between 12pm on Wednesday October 14 and 9am Thursday October 15.

Four cars were stolen from the premises. Two have since been recovered and a 31-year-old man and a woman, 37, have been arrested and charged in connection with their theft.

Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the pair are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.

Two cars remain outstanding and inquiries are ongoing.

These are described as a grey Vauxhall Astra registration SW17 VOA, and a white Mercedes E Class, WD14 AUN.

Detective Constable Ross Fraser of Dundee CID said: “Our inquiries into this break-in are ongoing and we are continuing work with the aim of recovering these outstanding vehicles.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen these cars to come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 0705 of 15 October, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”