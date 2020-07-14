Man and woman assault 13-year-old boy in Dundee before driving at him in a ‘threatening manner’

Police have issued an appeal for information after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by a man and woman in a “targeted” attack.

The incident took place at around 4pm on July 12 in a play area, next to a primary school’s car park in Alexander Street.

The youngster was with friends at the time, when a man and woman assaulted him.

The couple then got into a dark coloured car and drove towards the young boy in a threatening manner before driving off in the direction of the Hilltown.

The man is described as white, with a large build and a beard.

Police have said that inquiries carried out so far have revealed that the attack was targeted.

Officers will continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and officers have been checking the private and public CCTV footage in the area.

Constable Daniel Stirling said: “The suspect is known to the child and extensive efforts are under way to locate the attackers and establish the motive for this attack.

“For an adult to assault a child is utterly deplorable and only proves how cowardly they are.

“I am appealing directly to local people who live in this area, in particular, those who live in the flats which overlook the play area where the crime occurred.

“Please speak to us, even if you think what you saw or know is insignificant.

“CCTV footage has shown there were several members of the public and motorists in the area at the time of the incident. I would ask those people to contact us.

“I would also urge any motorists to review their dash cam footage as it may have captured images which could assist our investigation. Any small piece of information could prove significant, so please pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3092 of 13 July, 2020.