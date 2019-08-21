Man and woman arrested following alleged disturbance in Menzieshill

A man and a woman are due to appear in court later today following an alleged disturbance late last night.

Police were called to Menzieshill at around 9pm, following reports of an incident which stretched over Leith Walk and Forth Crescent.

Witnesses said three vehicles, including a van, were all at the scene, with a number of officers on board.

A 33-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were subsequently arrested.

Police Scotland said this morning that both were to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today before adding: “We can confirm that a 33-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested following a disturbance in the Leith Walk/Forth Crescent area of Menzieshill about 9pm last night.”

The resident, who declined to be named, said police presence in the area was not uncommon.

She added: “I could only see the three police vehicles situated on Leith Walk and one of them was what I would describe as riot van. I wasn’t sure what happened but it wasn’t a surprise to see the police on the scene.”