Two people arrested by police at Dundee’s Hilltown multis

Police were called to the Hilltown multis today where they arrested a man and a woman.

Two police vehicles were spotted on Hilltown Court shortly after 10am.

One motorist said two suspects were taken away in separate police vehicles.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that both parties had been detained in connection with an “on-going investigation” but couldn’t elaborate further at the time of going to press.

The motorist, who declined to be named, said he was “shocked”.

He added: “I was driving past and saw the woman getting lifted and a short-time later the man followed suit.

“He shouted back up to someone in the block before he was taken away.”