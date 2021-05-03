Man and woman arrested after ‘disturbance’ sees five police vehicles rush to Fife street

A man and woman have been arrested after an incident in Fife.

Police said inquiries were ongoing into the incident, after five vehicles were seen on the street around 5.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at Lumphinnans Road in Lochgelly around 5.20pm on Monday May 3.

Summit big happening lumphinnans rd Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, May 3, 2021

“Two people – a man, 39, and woman, 29, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“Nobody has been injured.”