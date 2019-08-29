Man and woman accused of behaving in threatening manner at Dundee address

A man and a woman have had bail refused after appearing in court charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Jennifer Souter, 33, of Ancrum Court and Kevin Docherty, 29, of Forth Crescent, appeared from custody before Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

Souter is accused of acting aggressively towards Gordon Taylor, threatening him with violence, presenting a knife at him and pursuing him on August 20 at Forth Crescent.

She faces a second charge of possessing a knife on the same date in the same place, and a third charge alleging that on August 19 she caused damage to Mr Taylor’s property without reasonable excuse by throwing his phone to the ground.

Docherty faces a single charge of acting in a threatening or abusive manner on August 20 in Forth Crescent in that while in possession of a hammer he approached Mr Taylor, brandished a hammer at him and pursued him.

Both entered not guilty pleas to the charges. A trial date was set for September 20 with a pre-trial hearing on September 10. Bail was refused for both and they were remanded in custody.