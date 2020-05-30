Man allegedly tried to attack another with meat cleaver before pinning dog to floor

A man allegedly tried to attack another man with a meat cleaver before pinning a dog to the floor and threatening to strike it.

Darren Jackson, of Hepburn Street, is accused of robbing the man of steroids at his home on Park Avenue on May 20.

Prosecutors allege that, while acting with others, Jackson forced entry to the property and repeatedly tried to strike a man with a meat cleaver.

Court papers allege Jackson then pinned a dog to the floor and threatened to strike it before demanding money and keys.

Jackson allegedly robbed the man of steroids, a dog lead, a hammer and car keys.

In addition, Jackson allegedly took and drove a car without permission on Baldovan Terrace without insurance and while disqualified from driving.

The 27-year-old made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gillian Wade continued the case for further examination and Jackson was released on bail with special conditions not to contact the man or enter Park Avenue.