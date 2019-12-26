Man allegedly threatened to kill ex-partner and shared intimate pictures on Facebook

A 23-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill his former partner before sharing intimate pictures of her on Facebook.

Dean Ritchie, of Pitalpin Court, is alleged to have engaged in a course of conduct that was abusive of his ex-partner on Lismore Terrace, The Hazels and elsewhere between May 4-5.

He allegedly tried to restrict the woman’s communications, repeatedly demanded that she reply and repeatedly called her from various phones.

Ritchie also allegedly accused her of infidelity, made abusive remarks towards her, threatened her with violence and made a threat to kill her.

Prosecutors allege he repeatedly threatened to publish intimate pictures and videos of her before publishing intimate pictures of her on Facebook without her consent, as well as making abusive remarks about her on social media. Ritchie’s case was continued without plea until January.