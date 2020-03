A man has been accused of threatening staff at student accommodation.

Lee Lynch. 29, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at Parker House, Parker Street, on December 6.

The St Ninian Terrace man allegedly shouted, swore, acted aggressively and made violent threats towards employees.

Lynch was not in court for the appearance.

Sheriff George Way continued the accused’s case without plea until next month.