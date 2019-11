A trial has been fixed for a man accused of attacking a woman with a lamp.

Sean Phinn, 38, pleaded not guilty to assaulting the woman on November 15 on Ancrum Court.

It is alleged that he struck the woman on the head with a lamp, causing it to smash.

Phinn, of Balgray Place, appeared from custody before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown to deny the allegation.

A trial was fixed for February.