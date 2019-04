Dennis Cox, 34, is charged with carrying out a hammer attack on two people.

Prosecutors allege he injured George Lamb and Nicola Wallace by repeatedly striking them with a hammer at an address on Ballindean Place on Sunday.

Cox, of no fixed abode, allegedly struggled violently with police officers on the same day as well as possessing cocaine and heroin, both Class A drugs. He made no plea or declaration when appearing on petition and his case was continued.