A man accused of stealing a haul of goods from a city centre restaurant had his case continued.

Ross Henderson, 36, of Deveron Crescent, allegedly stole an iPod, wallets containing cards and £80 cash from Tony Macaroni on Whitehall Street on March 24 last year. He is further charged with stealing a watch and a bottle of aftershave from the venue.

Sheriff George Way fixed a further intermediate diet for May 28.