Man allegedly stole car and drove it with provisional licence

A 20-year-old man allegedly stole a car before another man helped him steal diesel.

Ryan Paul, of Pitkerro Drive, is accused of taking and driving the car on Blacklock Crescent on October 6.

Paul allegedly drove the car while only holding a provisional driving licence, not displaying L-plates and not holding a policy of insurance.

Kieran Hughes, of Blacklock Crescent, allegedly assisted Paul in stealing diesel from the Shell garage on Forfar Road on the same date.

Prosecutors also allege that Hughes allowed himself to be a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

Paul, 21, and Hughes, 24, had their case continued without plea until next month.