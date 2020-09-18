A Dundee man allegedly spat at a police officer while knowing he had hepatitis C.

Michael Connachan, 47, is also accused of threatening to spit at a doctor at Ninewells Hospital in a separate incident.

Prosecutors allege that on January 23, on Kirkconnel Terrace, where he resides, Connachan culpably and recklessly spat at PC Alexandra Morrison while knowing he had the illness.

During the same incident, he allegedly struggled violently with police officers and prevented handcuffs from being applied.

Connachan is additionally charged with shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and threatening to spit at a doctor while at Ninewells.

After being taken to police HQ on West Bell Street, Connachan allegedly kicked PC Lisa Scrimgeour on the leg.

He made no plea when he appeared on petition at the sheriff court. The case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown who released him on bail.