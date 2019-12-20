Man allegedly smeared cigarettes across face of ex-partner

A man allegedly smeared cigarettes on his ex-partner’s face after assaulting her.

Jordan Craddock denies striking the woman on the head and body with his hands before rubbing crushed cigarettes in her face on Cumnock Place on November 1.

The 27-year-old allegedly made abusive remarks and repeatedly kicked a door before seizing the woman’s phone and throwing it against a wall, causing damage.

Craddock, of Findhorn Place, also denies sending an abusive message to the woman.

After continuing to plead not guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court, a trial was fixed for January by Sheriff John Rafferty.