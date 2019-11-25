Man allegedly robbed Dundee newsagent’s at knifepoint and brandished knuckleduster with blade

A sheriff has remanded a man in custody over allegations that he robbed a newsagents at knifepoint.

Rory Starkey, 24, is accused of brandishing a knife at a female member of staff at Keystore, Dunholm Road, on November 22.

It is alleged that he entered the store with his face masked before assaulting Arooj Sarwart by brandishing a knife at her, demanding money and robbing her of £140 in cash.

Starkey, whose address was given as the Belmont Arms Hotel, Meigle, is also accused of brandishing a knuckleduster with a blade at police constables David Winton and Dean Morris on Dunholm Terrace on the same date.

Both of the offences were allegedly committed while Starkey was subject to a bail order from Forfar Sheriff Court in October.

Starkey today appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea or declaration with his case being continued for further examination.

Defence solicitor Grant Bruce made no motion for bail and Starkey was remanded in custody by Sheriff John Rafferty.