Man allegedly raped woman in Stobswell

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he raped a woman in Stobswell.

Wayne Melvin is accused of attacking the woman at an address in the area last year.

Melvin appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the allegation.

Prosecutors allege that on November 30 2018, Melvin engaged in sexual activity with the woman without her consent and did rape her.

The 31-year-old made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Sheriff John Rafferty during the short, private hearing.

His case was continued for further examination.

Melvin was remanded in custody.