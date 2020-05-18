Man allegedly pushed partner down flight of stairs

A trial has been fixed for a man charged with pushing his partner down a flight of stairs.

Michael McMahon allegedly carried out the attack at The Pines, Auchterarder, on May 9.

Prosecutors allege that McMahon struggled with the woman before pushing her on the body, causing her to fall down stairs.

It is alleged that McMahon swiped the woman’s legs from under her with his leg and tripped her to the floor.

He is also accused of pinning the woman’s head against the floor to her injury.

The 44-year-old faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting and acting aggressively.

McMahon, of Shepford Place, Coatbridge, pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way fixed a trial for November and released McMahon on bail.