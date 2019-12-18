Man allegedly pretended he worked for Dundee demolition firm to obtain goods worth more than £8,000

A 31-year-old man has been accused of pretending he worked for a city demolition firm to obtain goods worth more than £8,000.

David McDermott allegedly formed a fraudulent scheme by pretending he worked for Faraday Street company Gowrie Contracts, his former employer, and was authorised to make purchases and enter hire agreements on their behalf.

It is alleged that McDermott, of Dock Street, induced local companies Hire Station, Martin Plant Hire, GAP Tools and Plant Hire and HSS Hire Station to provide him with goods to the value of £8,281.73 between December 18-21 last year.

McDermott’s case was continued without plea until next month.