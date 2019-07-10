Man allegedly placed phone cord round woman’s neck and attacked her with a knife

A man has been remanded after being accused of attacking his ex-partner at knifepoint and endangering her life.

Christopher Burns, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have carried out multiple attacks on the woman at an address on Sandeman Place between April 1 and June 17.

It is alleged that he repeatedly pushed the woman on the body, pinned her against a sofa and held a knife to her throat. Burns allegedly made threats to kill the woman and himself before dragging her around the flat, threatened to harm her with a gardening fork and held it against her body.

Prosecutors allege he repeatedly punched the woman on the body, forcibly removed her earring, placed a phone cord around her neck and tried to strangle her with it, before pinning her to the floor and forcing her mouth open with his hands.

He is also accused of forcing his fingers in her mouth and placing his hands over her face, restricting her breathing in the process.

Burns is further accused of breaking both his own and the woman’s phones and taking control of her bank card, finances and bus pass.

All of the charges were allegedly to the woman’s injury and the danger of her life.

The 36-year-old appeared on petition before Sheriff George Way at Dundee Sheriff Court and was fully committed for trial. Burns was remanded in custody.