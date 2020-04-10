Man allegedly wrote ‘slag’ on wife’s car, burst its tyres, and set fire to a front door in Dundee

A man has appeared in court accused of piercing all four tyres of his wife’s car and pouring paint over it and setting fire to a front door.

Steven McCafferty, is alleged to have written the word “slag” over the woman’s car after damaging her vehicle at the car park of Dunbar Park, Speckled Wood Court, on April 5.

This was after he allegedly set fire to the door of a property between February 9-10 in Downfield.

McCafferty, 42, made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with two allegations.

Prosecutors allege that during the incident in April, McCafferty engaged in a course of conduct that caused his wife fear and alarm.

He allegedly punctured the four tyres of her car before pouring paint over it and writing the word and repeatedly making threats towards her.

McCafferty, of Kirkconnel Terrace, is also accused of setting fire to the front door of a property on Eskdale Avenue. The fire allegedly took effect and caused damage to the external front door around the letterbox area.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued McCafferty’s case for further examination and released him on bail.

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️