Man allegedly made £1,000 of bogus payments for hotels and travel in Dundee

A man has been accused of making almost £1,000 of bogus payments for hotels and travel.

Duncan Flett, 47, is to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of undertaking a fraudulent scheme to obtain travel tickets and hotel accommodation using bank details dishonestly acquired between April 30 and June 8 2017.

He allegedly made payments with the details of three people to bus firm Citylink, travel website Expedia, the Stagecoach Group, John O’Groats Ferries and The Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry.

The alleged payments totalled £946.21.

Flett, of Stromness, had a trial fixed for August 21, with an intermediate diet scheduled for August 6.