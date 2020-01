Darrell Collings, of Dunholm Road, denies exposing himself to two different women.

It is alleged that he repeatedly unzipped his trousers and exposed himself to the women on various occasions between January 2009 and February last year.

Collings, 60, allegedly committed the offences at a furniture firm in the city.

Appearing before Sheriff Tom Hughes, Collings pleaded not guilty to the three charges he faces.

A trial was fixed for May.