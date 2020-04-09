Man allegedly coughed on police and said he had Covid-19 after attacking Dundee shopkeeper

A man has been charged with attacking a shopkeeper before coughing in the faces of police officers and claiming he had coronavirus.

Neal Mulligan, of Ballindean Terrace, allegedly endangered the lives of the two officers by coughing in their faces on the same street on April 5.

It is alleged that Mulligan firstly attacked an employee at Fairdeal Stores on Ballindean Road.

Mulligan appeared on a petition at Dundee Sheriff Court alleging six charges.

He is firstly accused of shouting, swearing and making threats to kill and stab the shop employee on Ballindean Road and at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Prosecutors allege that this offence was racially aggravated.

While at the shop, Mulligan allegedly attacked a man by punching him on the head before repeatedly punching the aforementioned employee on the head and body.

Mulligan, 42, is thereafter accused of coughing in the face of PC Grant Ogilvie and claiming to be infected with the Covid-19 virus. He also allegedly coughed in the face of PC Ben Gray and endangered the lives of both officers.

It is also alleged that Mulligan breached the conditions of a police undertaking by entering the store.

Appearing from custody, Mulligan made no plea or declaration and had his case continued for further examination by Sheriff Graeme Napier.

He was released on bail