Man allegedly coughed and sneezed in front of police while claiming to have coronavirus

A man has appeared in court over claims that he endangered the lives of two police officers by coughing and sneezing while claiming to have Covid-19.

Terry McGregor, 45, is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the same incident on St Andrews Street, Perth, on March 18.

McGregor appeared in private on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court where he made no plea in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that McGregor behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by acting aggressively towards two officers as well as shouting and swearing.

A second charge alleges that McGregor, of St Andrews Street, culpably and recklessly claimed he had Covid-19 and repeatedly coughed and sneezed in the same room as the officers to the danger of their lives.

Sheriff Tom Hughes continued McGregor’s case for further examination and released him on bail.