A man allegedly carried out an assault with a bladed knuckleduster in Charleston.

John Drinnan, 36, allegedly attacked a man on two occasions November 22 on Dunholm Terrace and South Road by striking him on the body and the head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Drinnan, a prisoner of HMP Perth, is also accused of brandishing the weapon, repeatedly shouting, and making threats of violence. After pleading not guilty, his case was continued until later this month.