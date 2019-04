Ian King, of Kirk Street, is alleged to have breached a 10-year sexual offences prevention order.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have breached the order, granted in March 2013, by being in the company of a woman in The Counting House on Reform Street on March 9.

King appeared on petition and no plea was made on his behalf by solicitor John Boyle.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued King’s case for further examination. He was remanded in custody.