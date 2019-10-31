Man allegedly bit 87-year-old before throwing glasses at patrons inside a Dundee social club

A man allegedly bit a pensioner before throwing glasses inside a Dundee FC social club.

William Abbott, of Ettrick Crescent, denies assaulting three men at the Dee Social Club on Taylor Street on February 24.

He denies assaulting Paul Neave by punching him on the head, and then punching 87-year-old Robert Young on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, before biting him on the body.

Abbott is also accused of throwing glass tumblers towards patrons in the social club to their danger, and of assaulting Derek Spink by throwing liquid on him and throwing a glass tumbler at him, which allegedly struck him on the head.

The 35-year-old denies then punching Mr Spink on the head.

Appearing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond at Dundee Sheriff Court, Abbott had a plea of not guilty tendered on his behalf by solicitor Paul Parker-Smith.

A trial was fixed for February 10.