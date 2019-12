A man accused of behaving abusively at a house in the city has been remanded in custody.

Karivan Mizuri, of no fixed abode, denies attending a couple’s property on Mayfield Grove uninvited on Monday.

The 28-year-old allegedly acted in an aggressive manner, repeatedly struck doors, demanded entry, shouted and made violent threats.

A trial was fixed for January and Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded Mizuri in custody until a pre-trial hearing later this month.