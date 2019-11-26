Man allegedly attacked woman after acting in ‘racially-aggravated’ manner towards two other people

A 24-year-old man is to stand trial over claims he attacked a woman after acting in a racially-aggravated manner towards two other people.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, allegedly shouted, swore, threatened violence and demanded money from two people on Reform Street on October 27. It is alleged the offence was racially aggravated.

On the same day, he allegedly pulled a woman by the hair before urinating which was likely to cause annoyance at Giza, High Street.

Cuthbert also allegedly struggled violently with two officers by lashing out and preventing the application of handcuffs.

A trial was fixed for March.