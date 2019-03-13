Wednesday, March 13th 2019 Show Links
Man allegedly attacked in Dundee street with golf club

by Ciaran Shanks
March 13, 2019, 6:05 am
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kilberry Street
Two men have been accused of attacking another man on a city street.

Dale Duncan, 26, of Blantyre Place, and 45-year-old Brian Duncan, of Broughty Ferry Road, allegedly assaulted Robert Sime on Kilberry Street on August 28 last year.

Dale Duncan is accused of repeatedly striking Mr Sime with a golf club while his co-accused allegedly kicked him on the body.

Prosecutors also allege Dale Duncan struck a car window with a golf club on the same street, causing damage.

Neither appeared in the dock to answer the charge.

Sheriff George Way continued their case without plea until March 22.

