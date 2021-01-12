Man allegedly assaulted shielding child and woman, 82, before attacking a dog

A man allegedly assaulted members of a shielding household, which included a child and an 82-year-old woman, before attacking a dog.

George Scott was remanded in custody over accusations he assaulted six different people at an address in Ardler before targeting police officers on Saturday.

Scott made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims. He appeared on a petition alleging 13 different charges.

Prosecutors allege that Scott, 33, endangered the lives of residents and potentially exposed them to coronavirus in a property in Ardler by entering the property where numerous frail, ill and vulnerable people were shielding.

It is alleged that he caused a Staffordshire terrier unnecessary suffering by placing the dog in a headlock, picking the pet up and restricting its breathing before dragging the dog by the neck.

Scott allegedly failed to provide his details to police before shouting, swearing, making violent threats and refusing to desist.

He allegedly charged towards officers and made abusive remarks at police headquarters in Dundee.

While at the Ardler address, Scott allegedly assaulted a woman by charging her before pushing the 82-year-old woman on the body and causing her to strike a wall.

Allegedly punched a child

Thereafter, Scott allegedly repeatedly punched a man while he lay on a couch before punching a child on the body.

Another man was allegedly punched on the head by Scott.

Court papers allege he entered the property uninvited before assaulting his former partner by repeatedly demanding that she give him a dog, pushing her on the body and robbing her of a dog.

It is alleged that Scott, no fixed abode, breached bail conditions by committing the offences.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued Scott’s case for further examination before remanding him in custody. He’s expected to make a second appearance in court next week.