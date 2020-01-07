Man alleged to have spat on Dundee casino staff during New Year’s Day incident

A man has been remanded in custody over allegations that he attacked casino staff and a police officer.

John Scott, of Mossgiel Place, is accused of repeatedly spitting on others during the incident outside the Grosvenor Casino on West Marketgait on New Year’s Day.

Scott is charged with breaching the conditions of his bail order. He allegedly breached the order by not being inside his home after 7pm on three separate occasions in November last year.

On January 1, it is alleged that Scott assaulted casino employee Alexander Carr by pulling him to the ground and repeatedly spitting on his head.

Scott is accused of carrying out the same attack on another casino employee, Andrew Will.

A third charge alleges that Scott behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

Prosecutors allege that he shouted, swore and made offensive comments during the same incident.

The 22-year-old is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Scott allegedly did this by telling police officers that his name was Jamie Scott and that he was born in May 1996.

A final charge alleges that Scott assaulted PC Veronica Bissett by pushing her on the body, striking her on the head and knocking her to the ground.

Scott appeared from custody and his was case continued without plea until later this month. He was remanded in custody.